4 Rivers opening Sunday to raise money for Dorian relief efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In a move that breaks with company tradition, 4 Rivers Smokehouse will open its Florida locations on Sunday to feed people and raise money for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

The popular barbecue chain announced those plans Friday, saying that contributions would be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that provides meals to disaster-stricken regions.

All the restaurant's locations, except for one in downtown Orlando, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, to help contribute to the effort to help Bahamians recover from the natural disaster.

"As Floridians, we know all too well the destruction hurricanes can cause and it saddens us to see the devastation caused in the Bahamas by Dorian," said 4 Rivers CEO John Rivers. "Community is the core of our brand, so the entire 4R family is proud to contribute to relief efforts in the Bahamas."

The initiative includes the restaurant's locations at 9220 Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville and 220 Park Avenue in Orange Park. You can find the complete list of participating locations below:

