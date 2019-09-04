AT&T, Sprint, Verizon helping customers during Hurricane Dorian

iStock/pressureUA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Helping keep their customers connected during Hurricane Dorian, four of the big wireless carriers in the U.S. are waiving fees due to the storm..

AT&T said it's waiving data overages in areas directly impacted by Irma through Sunday. It's giving unlimited talk, taxt and data for AT&T wireless and AT&T prepaid customers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Sprint said it will be helping customers in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina by waiving call, text and data overages through Sunday.

Verizon customers in the path of the storm in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are receiving unlimited calling, texting and data through Monday.

Dorian virtually stalled over the northwestern Bahamas in recent days as a Category 5 storm that caused widespread devastation in parts of the island archipelago.

It was the most powerful hurricane on record ever to hit the Bahamas. At least five deaths were reported there though the full scope of the disaster still remains unknown.

