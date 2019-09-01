Beaches in Jacksonville close at midnight Sunday ahead of storm

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Leaders of Duval County have decided to close the beaches at midnight Sunday until further notice ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Everyone is being asked to stay off the beach and out of the water. Experts said even wading in the ocean can be dangerous.

Residents are also asked to stay out of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Evacuation decisions and other closures will likely be announced for the beaches area Monday, according to a news release.

Residents in Jacksonville Beach are hoping for the best, but keeping a close watch on Hurricane Dorian and preparing for the storm.

The thought of Dorian making landfall in Florida has some people who live in Jacksonville Beach on edge.

"I didn't sleep last night. Just thinking about all the stuff I had to do just in case," said Mirna Downing, who lives in Jacksonville Beach. "I just don't want to get caught at the last minute."

Downing said she's been stocking up on supplies for the storm.

"We got water. We're going to go and get nonperishables. We have a generator from before. I have a bunch of LED lights," Downing said.

Others, including Erik Paro, are waiting to see what happens.

"It's pretty scary, but I have not started preparing yet," Paro said. "I need to get some water and things like that."

As of Wednesday night, many people in Jacksonville Beach hadn't boarded up their homes.

"I'm hoping that it goes somewhere else. I'm hoping it takes a detour," Downing said.

Hotels prepare

The general manager of the Courtyard by Marriott at Jacksonville Beach said the hotel's main concern is the safety of guests and staff.

Sandbags have been placed at the entrances and emergency equipment is on hand.

WATCH: Jacksonville Beach hotel prepares for Dorian

Michael Hitt, the general manager, said about 100 guests were staying at the hotel Saturday. Numbers were dwindling because of cancellations.

"We've had a couple of people that didn't really know what to expect," Hitt said. "Irma was kind of the same situation where it wasn't very clear for us."

Hitt said during Irma, some rooms had water damage because of the way the wind was blowing. He said the hotel will keep all guests informed as new information became available.

Meanwhile businesses near the beach, including Trader Joe's are boarding up.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.