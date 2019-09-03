Most bridges will close during Hurricane Dorian if winds hit 40 mph

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida's east coast, most bridges will be closed if sustained wind speeds reach 40 mph or greater.

That applies to bridges in Duval County. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday said police were expecting a 12 to 18 hour duration of strong winds in Duval County that could lead to the closure of bridges in Duval County.

The bridges, if closed, will remain closed during the duration of the storm.

Clay County

During a briefing Monday afternoon, the same warning was shared by Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels.

"Remember, the bridges close when theire is a sustained wind mileage of 40 mph," Daniels said.

During Hurricane Matthew, the Shands Bridge in Green Cove Springs was closed after the shoulder on the approach to the bridge was damaged in the storm.

St Johns County

Sheriff David Shoar also said bridge closures in St. Johns County will be based on the weather conditions.

"Evacuation orders don't have anything to do with when the bridges close," Shoar said. "The bridges will close when we make the decision."

Just like Duval and Clay counties, the bridges will close when sustained winds are at 40 mph or greater.

"Once the bridges are closed, you can't get back on. You can get off," Shoar added.

During Hurricane Matthew, all bridges except the Julington Creek Bridge and Matanzas Bridge were closed in St. Johns County.

Flagler County

Neither the Hammock Dunes Bridge nor the State Road 100 Bridge will close unless winds reach a sustained 45 mph.

“The Hammock Dunes Bridge has suspended its toll collection, but the bridges are open,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “At some point we have to close them because they become unsafe to travel.”

