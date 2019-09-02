Clay County issues mandatory Tuesday evacuations for zones A & B

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County Emergency Management officials issued a mandatory evacuation beginning 3 p.m. Tuesday for residents living in Zones A and B, as well as any other homes in low-lying areas.

The decision was announced Monday afternoon during a new conference by county officials. The EOC was planned to be fully activated Tuesday at 8 a.m. A local state of emergency for Clay County was issued Friday.

"We're starting to narrow down the timeframe of when we're going to be receiving our impacts. Our impacts are going to be early Wednesday morning into later Wednesday evening, " said John Ward, the deputy incident commander with the Emergency Operations Center. "That time can shift, as we've seen Dorian do constantly, but the expectation is to prepare for tropical storm winds and potentially hurricane gusts along the river."

Ward said Clay County can expect rainfall in the area of 6 to 8 inches and some flooding is expected, but "nothing significant along Black Creek."

UNCUT: Clay County announces Dorian evacuations during Monday briefing

Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels took a moment to speak, saying deputies are ready to respond.

"Safety first, folks," Daniels said. "The Clay County Sheriff's Office assets are both scheduled and in place."

Daniels reminded the public that the bridges close when winds reach speeds of 40 mph.

"Don't fear about your properties being vandalized or things like that. The Sheriff's Office is committed to keeping your property safe in your absence," Daniels said. My suggestion is to err on the side of being overly cautious. We remember the lessons learned from Irma. If you live in an area that's prone to flood, it's probably going to flood, and you don't want to wait until the last minute."

School/government office closures

Schools will not be in session on Tuesday and Wednesday. Superintendent Addison Davis said the following steps will be contingent on the impact of the storm.

"We expect to have a lot of rainfall, a lot of power outages and that could really cause a lot of angst related to our schools to be able to reopen on Thursday," Davis said. "We ask everyone to be safe and my prayers are with each of you."

Clay County government offices will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Shelters

Shelters were scheduled to open on Tuesday. They include:

12 p.m.: Lake Asbury Junior High School (special needs shelter)

3 p.m.: Clay High School

3 p.m.: Orange Park High School (also a pet shelter)

3 p.m.: Wilkinson Elementary School

3 p.m.: Keystone Heights Elementary School (also a pet shelter)

If elderly residents require help getting to a shelter, they were asked to contact the Citizen Information Center. The Emergency Management call center can be reached at 1-877-252-9362.

Sandbags for residents

Sandbags are available Monday at the following locations while supplies last:

Omega Park - 4317 County Road 218, Middleburg

Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex – 4387 Lakeshore Drive, Fleming Island

Sandbags are in limited supply. There is a limit of 25 bags per family until they are gone. Bring your own shovels.

Garbage pickup

The Rosemary Hill Landfill was open until 5:30 p.m. Monday. It will be open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

"For anybody doing last trimming, last pickup around your residence and cleaning up, that's the place to dropoff," said County Manager Howard Wanamaker.

Trash pickup was scheduled to be normal on Tuesday. The priority will be garbage pickup, yard debris and recycling, respectively.

Residents are encouraged to:

Have their hurricane plan in place

Know if they are in a hurricane evacuation zone – Go to alert.claycountygov.com to find your zone.

Listen to the advice given by local emergency officials

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.