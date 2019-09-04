Disney donates $1 million in Hurricane Dorian relief to Bahamas

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company has pledged to contribute over $1 million in cash and other aid to assist with disaster relief efforts in response to the devastation left by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The company's contribution will go toward nonprofit organizations overseeing recovery efforts in the island country, which was pummeled by hurricane-force winds and flooding as Dorian swept through.

"The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian," Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said. "We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together."

On top of humanitarian aid, Disney also plans to help employees impacted by the storm. That includes several dozen employees of the company's Castaway Cay resort who live in Abaco and Grand Bahama, among other islands in the archipelago.

"The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache," Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line said in part. "We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas."

