Florida officer gives puppy a home ahead of Hurricane Dorian

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Before Hurricane Dorian had even brushed Florida's East Coast, two officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department were called to help a puppy who was just 6 weeks old.

While on duty awaiting the arrival of Hurricane Dorian, Officer Martin Ortiz and Officer Martin Jean responded to a call about a resident who was unable to care for a puppy.

The puppy, a Brindle Pitbull, was too young to be left in a shelter cage until the storm passed. Jean immediately took a liking to the pup and FaceTimed his wife and family, introducing them to the dog.

Wouldn't you know, Jean's family, especially his son, fell in love with the pupster and decided to give her a new home.

The family decided to name the dog Dory, short for Dorian.

