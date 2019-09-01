Jacksonville Zoo preparing to protect animals from Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of animals at the Jacksonville Zoo will be protected inside facilities if Hurricane Dorian gets too close to Jacksonville, according to zoo officials.

A special "ride-out-team" made up of about 20 people have trained for emergency situations. They will check on the animals, keep life-support systems ready and make sure anything else they could need is on hand.

"Almost all the animals will come to their indoor holding and will get them out of the bad weather," said Tony Vecchio, Jacksonville Zoo executive director.

He said it's important for his team to continue to monitor the track of the storm.

"There are some animals we have learned that know how to handle hurricanes," Vecchio said.

The Caribbean and African flamingos will be kept outside during the hurricane because they have ability to withstand the conditions during a hurricane and it's less stressful on the animals.

The ride-out-team will be monitoring the flamingos as well as the animals that will stay indoors.

"You never know when a tree branch might fall and rip a fence, and we can't have a tiger in that situation," he said.

He said the zoo has a full supply of food stocked up for both the animals and staff in its storage facilities.

"We don't go to the grocery store daily," Vecchio said. "We bring in months of food at a time."

