Dorian's dangerous remain along Jacksonville's beaches

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - While the worst of Hurricane Dorian storm is behind us, the threat remains in Northeast Florida.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval) has issued a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. Not only is there a concern from dangerous surf and rip currents but officials are warning people about the ocean's toxicity levels.

Officials from the health department will test the ocean's water quality on Thursday. In the meantime, swimmers who come in contact with the ocean over the next few days may be at a higher risk of being exposed to diseases or illnesses, the DOH warned.

Officials are urging people to stay out of the water even though things may appear to be back to normal after the storm.

On Wednesday, Mayor Curry along with the beach mayors noted their unhappiness with seeing so many people at the beaches and in the water despite the fact that Duval County's beaches were closed at midnight Monday.

"I wanted to see the ocean. The hurricane is on the way out. I wanted to see the effects of it, the light rain," said John Labban, who was visiting the beach Wednesday night. "Just to see the raw effects of nature."

Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser said there were not any drownings or injuries leading up to and during Hurricane Dorian, but there certainly could have been and beachgoers need to realize that pre-hurricane warnings are not to be taken lightly.

"That is extremely dangerous and the thing that was the most concerning to me and the other beach mayors, you can get caught up in a rip current when you're in just a couple inches of water," Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser said Wednesday evening. "We want people to know it's very dangerous."

Looking forward, #Dorian will bring impacts to the entire Eastern Coastline in the coming days. High surf and rip currents will make beaches dangerous through this weekend. Always swim near lifeguards and swim with a buddy! pic.twitter.com/gEJ8AABvh4 — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 5, 2019

Those dangers remain Thursday as people along Jacksonville's coast were eager for life to return to normal.

Plywood and shutters began coming down early in the morning as some businesses geared up to re-open. Bulldozers were up and down the coast plowing down mounds of sand at beach accesses that were built earlier in the week to reinforce dunes and protect infrastructure during Dorian.

Having been through hurricanes Matthew and Irma, store owner Kim Rogers says the beaches were very fortunate this time around.

"We're back in business now, we're fine," Rogers said about the Bali Cargo Company. "Very little cleanup, people are out again, the surfers are definitely out, and they were out a little bit yesterday which I thought was very dangerous but no it's been easy this time."

