Orlando International to cease operations Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Orlando International Airport, Florida's busiest airport, planned to cease operations Tuesday morning, bearing in mind the uncertain path of Hurricane Dorian.

Officials at Orlando International Airport said Monday that commercial operations at the airport would cease at 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The decision was made after the National Weather Service placed the Central Florida reigion under a tropical storm warning. Orlando International Airport was preparing for winds between 40 and 45 mph.

Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 9/2/19 Afternoon



Dorian's track forces ceasing of operations at MCO on Tuesday, September 3.



The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Passengers: Please check with your airline for updates regarding your specific flight. pic.twitter.com/GZozxIz7LF — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 2, 2019

The airport had originally been set to close at 2 a.m. Monday, but airport officials rescinded that plan as the hurricane slowed down and its projected path shifted more north.

Some 47.7 million passengers traveled through the airport last year.

