Publix makes $250,000 donation to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As if you needed another reason to love Publix, the popular grocery chain is making a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross and United Way to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

“The damage and impact caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas has been devastating, and its path continues to affect Publix customers and associates in our coastal areas,” Publix spokesperson Maria Brous said. “We have a long-standing history of providing support during times of need, and it is our privilege to do what we can to help those impacted by the storm.”

On top of the donation, Publix is also launching a register campaign so that customers and employees can contribute their own donations, however big or small, to help those in the Bahamas, whose homes were ravaged by Hurricane Dorian when it struck the islands with Category 5 strength.

There’s no timetable for how long the campaign will last, but shoppers are welcome to make donations the next time they head to the store to stock up on groceries.

