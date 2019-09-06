Vic Micolucci traveling to Bahamas to cover Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

News4Jax anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci is traveling to the Bahamas to cover the rescue and recovery of the hurricane-ravaged islands.

On Friday night, Micolucci and News4Jax photojournalist Jesse Hanson left from Cape Canaveral on the Mariner of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. It's part of the cruise line's fleet that is helping deliver supplies to the Bahamas, which slammed by Hurricane Dorian with 185 mph winds.

The ship will depart for Nassau, with an afternoon arrival. From there, the News4Jax crew hopes to document the rescue efforts. While Nassau wasn’t hit nearly as hard as other spots in the Bahamas, it’s the hub for search and rescue teams, emergency medical care and the U.S. government response, which includes the Navy, the Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection.

That is also where a tent city is being built for the victims on the northern islands. News4Jax will go there or to a hospital, time permitting.

On Sunday, the crew will be on a smaller island, where it hopes to meet with volunteers and agencies helping out.

