Vic Micolucci returns to Bahamas to document ongoing crisis, relief efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Bahamas strives to recover from Hurricane Dorian, News4Jax anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci on Monday traveled back to the Bahamas to bring supplies to some of the hurricane victims.

Micolucci will also be documenting the ongoing crisis and relief efforts

One of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded, Dorian razed parts of the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that the death toll currently stands at 56, with 600 people still missing.

