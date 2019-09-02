What to watch: The predicted local impacts of Hurricane Dorian

Scott Olson/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian, a category 4 storm with winds at 150 mph, continues to crawl across the Northern Bahamas moving west-northwest at 1 mph. This will allow Dorian to move along Florida's coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

SPECIAL SECTION: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Local weather for Tuesday remains relatively calm with a few showers expected. Winds begin to pick up for coastal counties late Tuesday. The first impacts of Dorian will be noticed in Flagler and St. Johns counties starting between midnight and 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The western edge of Dorian will move north pushing its outer bands in our southernmost zones. Rain will begin to become steady along with increasing wind gusts.

RELATED: Dorian weakens but still a major storm aiming for Florida | St. Johns County evacuating beaches and St. Augustine | Clay County worried about flooding from Dorian | Jacksonville orders evacuations ahead of Hurricane Dorian | Nassau County announces mandatory evacuations | Evacuation orders issued for parts of Flagler County

The worst of the weather for Flagler and St. Johns will arrive between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Strong northeast winds will increase the storm surge the most for coasting cities during this time. We can expect to see rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches with sustained winds at 45 to 60 mph and higher gusts of 90 mph. The strength of the winds will decrease farther inland and away from the storm's center. This means Putnam County will likely have sustained winds at 30 to 40 mph and gusts of 55 mph. Rainfall totals for more inland areas around the St. Johns River will be closer to 3 to 6 inches.

Duval, Nassau, Clay and counties east of the St. Johns River along with Camden and Glynn counties in Southeast Georgia will notice winds intensifying with heavier rainfall amounts between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The top edge of the storm approaches, creating strong northeasterly winds, which will help to push water onshore for several hours. Sustained winds will be closer to tropical storm force winds during this time between 30 to 40 mph. Wind gusts will be at its highest averaging 70 mph along the coast and rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches. Locations west of the St. Johns River will have less wind with gusts closer to 30 mph and rainfall between 2 to 5 inches.

The center of Hurricane Dorian is expected to be directly off the coast of Duval County, but farther away compared to its pass of St. Johns, which means still tropical force winds and rain but not as widespread. The storm will also be weakening as it moves north between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. However, this timing will be the most critical for flooding and storm surges in Northeast Florida.

We can expect to feel the high winds and rain through 5 p.m. on Wednesday with gradual weather improvements in St. Johns and Flagler as a northwest wind begins to help push ocean waters back out. As Dorian picks up speed heading northward, the wind and rain will quickly subside Wednesday night and skies clearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.