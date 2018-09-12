Running from Hurricane Florence? Store your stuff for free at U-Haul

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 100 U-Haul locations across the southeastern United States are offering 30 days of self-storage free of charge to those caught in the path of Hurricane Florence.

In response to Florence, a Category 4 storm anticipated to make landfall in the Carolinas as early as Thursday, states of emergency have been declared in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

To help more than 1 million people under evacuation orders, the owners of 94 U-Haul stores in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina Virginia are opening up their self-storage and U-Box containers.

Doug Weston, president for U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina, said the goal is to provide a safe, secure and dry place where people can secure their valuables and prized possessions.

"As a member of these communities, we are in a position to help by providing this service to our friends who are in harm's way," said Weston.

Below is a complete list of the participating locations:

GEORGIA (6 locations)

U-Haul Moving & Storage, 1589 Broad St., Augusta, GA, 30904

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Augusta West, 3515 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA

U-Haul at Gordon Hwy, 1802 Gordon Hwy, Augusta, GA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wrightsboro, 3363 Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, GA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Savannah, 8810 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Savannah, 3802 Ogeechee Road, Savannah, GA

NORTH CAROLINA (26 locations)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Asheville, 387 Swannanoa River Road, Asheville, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Asheville, 3161 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boone, 849 NC Hwy 105 Bypass, Boone, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Farm Pond, 6216 Albemarle Road, Charlotte, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Freedom Mall, 1530 Ashley Road, Charlotte, NC

U-Haul at Independence Blvd. (U-Box only), 6601 E. Independence, Charlotte, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sharon Road, 1400 Sharon Road W., Charlotte, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Blvd., 5018 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Statesville Road, 4124 Statesville Road, Charlotte, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Uptown Charlotte, 1224 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wilkinson Blvd., 9136 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Concord, 855 Concord Parkway S., Concord, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Norman, 19116 Statesville Road, Cornelius, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Safe Harbor, 9208 Westmoreland Road, Cornelius, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Bragg Blvd., 5400 Bragg Blvd., Fayetteville, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fayetteville at Coliseum, 2346 Gillespie St., Fayetteville, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gastonia, 3919 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Piedmont Triad Airport, 7203 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hendersonville, 1500 Airport Road, Hendersonville, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Hickory, 542 Main Ave. SE, Hickory, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Hickory, 331 U.S. Hwy. 70 SW, Suite #101, Hickory, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New River, 425 S. Marine Blvd., Jacksonville, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mooresville, 304 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ballantyne, 13401 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 2701 S. Horner Blvd., Sanford, NC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Thomasville, 1020 Randolph St., Thomasville, NC

SOUTH CAROLINA (23 locations)

U-Haul at Knox Abbott, 901 Knox Abbott Drive, Cayce, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at King St., 584 King St., Charleston, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arcadia Lakes, 125 Decker Park Road, Columbia, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broad River Road, 1003 Zimalcrest Drive, Columbia, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Elmwood, 1037 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Jackson, 5604 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jamil Road, 156 Jamil Road, Columbia, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-26, 3754 Fernandina Road, Columbia, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sandhill​​​​​​​, 1117 Spakleberry Lane Extension, Columbia, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Valley, 8400 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC

U-Haul at Two Notch Road, 2339 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Florence, 369 N. Irby St., Florence, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Roper Mountain, 24 Roper Mountain Road, Greenville, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wade Hampton, 529 Wade Hampton Blvd., Greenville, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Greenville, 1406 Grove Road, Greenville, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Little River, 3195 Hwy. 9 E.. Little River, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Myrtle Beach, 5604 S. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dorchester Road, 4788 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC

U-Haul Storage of North Dorchester, 8222 Dorchester Road, North Charleston, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Rivers Ave., 2155 Credit Union Lane, North Charleston, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Spartanburg, 1500 International Drive, Spartanburg, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spartanburg, 345 Whitney Road, Spartanburg, SC

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Columbia, 400 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC

VIRGINIA (39 locations)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chantilly, 3995 Westfax Drive, Chantilly, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenbrier, 664 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Military Highway, 803 Butler St., Chesapeake, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Southpark​​​​​​​, 804 W. Roslyn Road, Colonial Heights, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dan River, 2400 Riverside Drive, Danville, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fredericksburg, 2411 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Route 17, 1101 International Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Coliseum, 1023 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End, 3133 E. Parham Road​​​​​​​, Henrico, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Herndon, 14040 Park Center Road, Herndon, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Newington​​​​​​​, 8207 Terminal Road​​​​​​​, Lorton, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Lynchburg, 1760 Park Ave., Lynchburg, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Timberlake, 7401 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas, 10480 Dumfries Road, Manassas, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Manassas Park, 8537 Centreville Road, Manassas Park, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mechanicsville​​​​​​​, 8083 Elm Drive​​​​​​​, Mechanicsville, VA

U-Haul at Deer Park (U-Box only), 609 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown, 1301 Monticello Ave., Norfolk, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Janaf​​​​​​​, 5609 Raby Road, Norfolk, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at North Military Hwy., 7448 N. Military Hwy., Norfolk, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crater Road, 2540 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airline Blvd., 2855 Airline Blvd., Portsmouth, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oaklawn Blvd., 5400 Oaklawn Blvd., Prince George, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jefferson Park, 4725 Jefferson Park Road, Prince George, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belt Blvd., 351 E. Belt Blvd., Richmond, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippenham​​​​​​​, 6101 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Dupont​​​​​​​, 5210 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Richmond, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Scott's Addition at The Diamond, 2930 N. Boulevard, Richmond, VA

U-Haul of Southside Plaza (U-Box only), 500 E. Belt Blvd., Richmond, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at VCU, 900 N. Lombardy, Richmond, VA

U-Haul Storage of Arboretum, 8610 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Airport, 2902 Hershberger Road, Roanoke, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Salem Turnpike, 3434 Salem Turnpike, Roanoke, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Springfield, 5285 Port Royal Road, Springfield, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sterling, 45715 Old Ox Road, Sterling, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Holland Road, 1325 Holland Road, Suffolk, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Plaza Trail, 140 S. Plaza, Virginia Beach, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Town Center, 4950 Va. Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Potomac Mills, 14523 Telegraph Road, Woodbridge, VA

