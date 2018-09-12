Airbnb activates Open Homes for Hurricane Florence evacuees

Airbnb activated its Open Homes Program on Tuesday to assist people evacuating from their homes because of Hurricane Florence.

Through the program, Airbnb hosts provide emergency shelter by opening up their homes, free of charge, to people affected by hurricanes, forest fires, flooding and other disasters. It also assists emergency relief workers and volunteers deployed to the area.

Airbnb hosts in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have been contacted to take part in the program. Hosts in the following communities can list their homes for free to evacuees and relief workers:

Georgia: Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Augusta Metropolitan Area

North Carolina: Charlotte Metropolitan Area, Greensboro Metropolitan Area

South Carolina: Columbia Metropolitan Area, Greenville and Spartanburg Metropolitan Area

Virginia: Charlottesville Metropolitan Area

The $0 listings are available until Oct. 1.

More information can be found here: Airbnb Open Homes Program.

