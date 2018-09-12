Lyft offers free rides to Virginia hurricane shelters

Lyft is helping residents in Virginia head to evacuation shelters.

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the ride-sharing app is providing free rides, up to $15, with the code “VAFLORENCE18.”

The promotion is valid until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Know the location of your closest shelter! #HurricaneFlorence #florence

Lyft is providing free rides, up to $15 dollars, using code ‘VAFLORENCE18’ for those who are headed directly to their official shelter. Rides are valid between now and 8 p.m., Sept. 12. pic.twitter.com/jYclEc4CpJ — VDEM (@VDEM) September 12, 2018

