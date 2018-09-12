Hurricane Florence

Lyft offers free rides to Virginia hurricane shelters

By Crystal Chen - Assignment editor/reporter
Lyft/CNN

Lyft is helping residents in Virginia head to evacuation shelters.

According to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the ride-sharing app is providing free rides, up to $15, with the code “VAFLORENCE18.”

The promotion is valid until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

