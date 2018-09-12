Where Florence evacuees with horses, livestock can stay in Florida

Evacuees fleeing Hurricane Florence with their horses or livestock in tow might be worried about finding a place to safely house their animals while they wait out the storm.

The Jacksonville Equestrian Center and Camp Declan in Interlachen are stepping up and opening their facilities to equine evacuees.

JEC said that as Jacksonville, Florida, remains unaffected by the hurricane and is not a mandatory evacuation zone, its 400 stalls and over 60 full hookup RV sites at 13611 Normandy Blvd. will be available for those in need.

Stalls are $5 per stall per night (prices do not include tax). Shavings are available onsite and can be purchased for $8.56 a bag (price includes tax).

In addition to primitive camping, 30 and 50 amp RV Hook ups are available. To reserve a stall or RV hookup, fill out the form online at http://www.jaxequestriancenter.com/facilities/emergency-evacuations.

Local feed stores can service feed and hay needs.

Availability and length of stay is dependent on the event schedule and will be negotiated individually based on need, JEC representatives said.

Volunteers are on call and available to help feed, water, muck stalls and care for horses where needed.

All horses must have a negative Coggins. Please email proof of negative Coggins to Candice Barnes at cbarnes@coj.net.

No charges will be incurred until move in, to allow for last-minute changes. Stalls will be unlocked upon arrival.

All hurricane evacuation inquiries should be directed to Candice Barnes at cbarnes@coj.net.

Camp Declan in Interlachen, Florida, is also providing emergency housing with acreage for large animals being evacuated from the storm, including horses and livestock.

RVs, boats and trailers are also welcome, and the facility can also house 18 people.

More information is available at https://www.campdeclan.com or call D.H. Reiley at 904-955-4300.

The JEC also put out a call on Facebook for anyone who can accommodate horses or livestock, and several people have responded with information on available space. For more, click on the comment icon in the post below and read through the comments.

