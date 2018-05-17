Hurricane Irma recovery money coming to Duval

TALLAHASSEE, fLA. - After recovery funds for hurricane Irma dries up, federal emergency money will cover Florida’s damaged housing, infrastructure and help business damaged in the storm.

Gov. Rick Scott earmarked $616 million for those projects using money from a block grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

“Since the storm, we have worked tirelessly alongside community and business leaders to build stronger communities that are better prepared for future disasters. I’m glad that DEO submitted this plan to help families in our state,” Scott said said in a written statement.

Duval county in included in the in the hardest-hit areas covered by the plan.

FEMA verified the cost of Irma's damage to 42,176 homes in Duval at $11,958,256.

Florida's Action Plan for Disaster Recovery indicates the housing sector has the most unfulfilled need for recovery money (62.51 percent), followed by the economy (33.95 percent) and infrastructure (3.54 percent), and they indicate programs focused on housing recovery will have a high impact on overall recovery across the state.

HUD block groups with low to moderate income that qualify for housing recovery money in Duval.

At least 70 percent of the entire disaster recovery grant award will be used for activities that benefit low- and moderate-income persons.

