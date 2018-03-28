Citizens Property Insurance reopens Irma claims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Citizens Property Insurance has reopened more than one-third of its 66,761 claims from Hurricane Irma to revisit damage estimates, the state-backed company announced Wednesday.

Reopened claims include properties with extensive damage, disputed claims and those in which contractors have not provided estimates for repairs.

“We want to reinforce to people that what we have provided them is an estimate and that estimates may change as repairs begin,” Citizens Chief of Claims Jay Adams said in a prepared statement. “The initial estimate and payment does not necessarily mean your claim has been concluded.”

Citizens had closed about 90 percent of its claims from the September storm and had made payments on about 54 percent of its closed claims.

As of Feb. 9, the state Office of Insurance Regulation posted overall estimated insured losses from the storm at $7.95 billion.

It said 85.9 percent of claims had been closed, with money going out to 479,637 policyholders.

Most of the claims, 83 percent, were from residential property owners.

The Office of Insurance Regulation is expected to release updated numbers April 9.

News Service of Florida