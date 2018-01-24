Irma debris removal in Jacksonville estimated to cost $41M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A city report obtained by News4Jax on Wednesday breaks down the more than $85 million in total damage that Hurricane Irma left in Jacksonville.

Last week, officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency began assessing damage to the city's roads and parks.

The estimated $85 million tab is going to take time to pay down, as the city is still waiting on payment from Hurricane Matthew, which swept up Florida's east coast in October 2016.

In a breakdown of the estimated damage expenses, the city says that the biggest cost for Irma was debris removal, which is expected to cost more than $41 million. Crews have finished the pickup, but it still has to be paid for.

The second-most costly damage for the city was to parks. It's estimated that more than $27.7 million in damage occurred.

At Metropolitan Park in downtown Jacksonville, docks were washed away. The repairs could cost $1 million.

The docks behind the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, next to The Landing, sustained about $3.7 million in damage.

There was also damage to parks at the beaches and throughout Jacksonville.

Hurricane Irma FEMA, insurance costs breakdown

Roads took a brutal hit, with more than $2 million dollars in damage, most of which was street lighting and some structural damage.

The city hopes to be able to recoup most of the money from FEMA, but that could take years. In the meantime, the city will have to absorb the $85 million. News4Jax was told the city will have to work on next year's budget to do much of the same.

FEMA officials said they have paid out more than $42.6 million in Duval County grants for home repairs and temporary housing in Jacksonville, and have paid $56 million in flood insurance claims in Duval County.

The Small Business Administration gave out $35 million in loans to Duval County homeowners.

Insurance claims for $7.2 billion were filed statewide. Of the claims, 35,000 were filed in Duval County. That's 4 percent of the claims statewide.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.