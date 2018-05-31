AAA: More Floridians are preparing for hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Most Floridians are making advanced preparations for the upcoming hurricane season, according to a recent survey from AAA.

After Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017, the back-to-back active hurricane seasons seem to have been a wakeup call for Floridians, said AAA. People are more aware of the dangers that come along with these major storms and they are getting ready. AAA found 81% of Florida residents are preparing for the 2018 hurricane season—that’s a 23% increase from 2016.

If a named storm were to force evacuations, most Floridians would heed those warnings and leave their homes. However, of those who would evacuate, 62% would only leave if the storm were category three or greater, according to the study.

AAA’s Hurricane Preparation Tips

Secure Your Home – Inspect your home for minor repairs needed to roof, windows, down spouts, etc. Trim trees or bushes that could cause damage to your home in case of high winds.

Make a Plan – One-third of Floridians DO NOT have an emergency plan in place in the event of a natural disaster. Develop a Family Emergency Plan to include ways to contact each other, alternative meeting locations, and an out-of-town contact person. Identify a safe room or safest areas in your home. Research your evacuation route. Be sure and include plans for your pets.

Take Inventory – Update your home inventory by walking through your home with a video camera or smart phone. Keep a record of large purchases including the cost of the item, when purchased and model and serial numbers as available.

Stock Emergency Supplies – Plan for a week's worth of non-perishable food and water. Be sure and have flashlights, extra batteries, battery-powered radio, medications, first aid kit, blankets, toiletries, diapers, etc. You may also want to prepare a portable kit and keep in your car should you evacuate.

Protect Your Property – Review your homeowners insurance with your insurance agent to determine if you have adequate protection. Discuss your deductibles. Be aware that flood insurance is not typically covered under your Homeowners policy. Flooding to your automobile is available under the Physical Damage coverage.

Hurricane Season 2018

Forecasters expect to be a very active year. The season begins June 1 and ends November 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting:

Named Storms: 10 to 16

Hurricanes: 5 to 9

Major Hurricanes (category 3 or higher): 1 to 4

READ MORE: NOAA sees active tropical season

NOAA predicted that 2017 would be an above-average season, and it certainly was: A trio of devastating hurricanes -- Harvey, Irma and Maria -- ravaged Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and many Caribbean islands.

Get Your Supplies Now

News4Jax and your local neighborhood ACE Hardware store are teaming up to help your prepare. The ‘Build a Kit the Fits’ list – includes must have items – and items you’ve never seen before on a list but were top sellers at local stores.

PRINTABLE CHECKLIST: Built-A-Kit That Fits

