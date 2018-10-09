Depression in Atlantic becomes Tropical Storm Nadine

The center of Tropical Storm Nadine was located near latitude 10.5 north, longitude 30.0 west. Nadine is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A motion toward the northwest at a similar forward speed is forecast on Wednesday through Friday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast through Wednesday, with weakening expected to begin by early Thursday. Nadine is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Friday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb or 29.74 inches.
Watches and Warnings: There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
