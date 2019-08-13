FEMA reimbursing millions to Florida communities hit by Hurricane Irma

CNN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FEMA announced Tuesday it will be reimbursing over $17.5 million to communities across Florida, including Nassau County, for expenses related to Hurricane Irma.

According to a news release, $2.4 million will be reimbursed to Nassau County for debris removal as a result of Irma.

“I am glad to see these much needed funds from FEMA heading to our communities to assist in their recovery efforts,” said Sen. Marco Rubio. “I will continue to assist communities across our Sunshine State in their recovery from Hurricane Irma.”

Other cities and counties across Florida are receiving money for debris removal, emergency protective measures and electrical distribution repairs related to Irma. Additional funds will reimburse the Department of Transportation for the cost of debris removal in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns and Union counties.

FEMA will also be reimbursing an additional $1.7 million to Nassau County for the South Amelia Island Stabilization as a result of Hurricane Matthew.

Home buyout program extended

In addition, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced an extension of the application deadline for its Hurricane Irma voluntary home buyout program.

Local governments in communities impacted by the storm now have until Oct. 1 to apply for grant funding through the Rebuild Florida Voluntary Home Buyout Program.

Application packages should be emailed to IRMA-Grants@ClayCountyGov.com. Click here to download an application.

