Florida State closes campuses ahead of Hurricane Michael

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With Hurricane Michael churning toward the Panhandle, Florida State University is closing its Tallahassee and Panama City campuses for the week.

The university announced Monday that it will close both campuses beginning at midnight on Tuesday. Classes and normal operations are expected to resume on Monday.

According to a news release, on-campus housing and dining services will carry on like normal throughout the closure, and the school is prepared to help students who decide to shelter in place.

Those who decide to leave campus for the week are encouraged to go over travel plans with loved ones and monitor the latest forecast information from the National Weather Service.

Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall midweek. Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for part of the state in anticipation of the hurricane.

