Gordon may hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall

GULFPORT, Miss. - Boaters scrambled to get their vessels out of the water and families filled sandbags, took patio furniture inside and stocked up on batteries and bottled water as the Gulf Coast prepared Tuesday for Tropical Storm Gordon, which could strengthen and become the second hurricane to hit the region in less than a year.

Mandatory boat evacuations were issued at Gulfport Marina and at Long Beach Harbor. George Holloman spent most of the day helping boat owners relocate their vessels to safer waters. He said sailboats have been the hardest to relocate because some of them don’t have motors.

“We try to bring them around and put them on a trailer and take them around the back of the bay," Holloman said. "A lot of times, we’re fighting the wind because it’s so close to storm time. It’s harder to deal with them because they don’t have any buoyancy. They’re like a spicate, they just run back and forth in the wind.”

Holloman said people are worried about Gordon.

“I stopped at McDonald’s earlier and the older people there are saying they hope it’s not another Katrina," he said. "They’re worried about ... being able to go back to their homes."

WATCH: Marinas evacuated ahead of Gordon

Jim Boergenge moved his sailboat Monday afternoon, but now he’s worried about his friend's boat.

"It’s not capable of being moved right now because of an engine problem," Boergenge said. "The red lines are spring lines to keep the boat from moving too far forward or too far back. All the lines you see here are slacked enough so when a surge of 5 feet comes in, or 6 feet, it will be OK because it will rise with the water.”

Members of the U.S. Geological Service could be seen Tuesday planting small black devices, which will measure and record storm surge, on the dock.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the entire Mississippi and Alabama coasts with the possibility Gordon would become a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center predicted a "life-threatening" storm surge of 3 to 5 feet along parts of the central Gulf Coast.

Flooding was also a risk. As much as 8 inches of rain could fall in some parts of the Gulf states through late Thursday as the tropical weather moves inland toward Arkansas.

By Tuesday afternoon, the storm was centered 95 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi, with top sustained winds of 70 mph. Forecasters said it was possible Gordon's winds might meet the 74 mph threshold to be a hurricane before making landfall later Tuesday.

Governors in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana all declared states of emergency for Gordon, allowing them to quickly mobilize state resources and National Guard troops to help during and after the storm.

Mississippi shut down a dozen Gulf Coast casinos as the storm neared. Workers on at least 54 oil and gas production platforms were evacuated.

Gordon became a tropical storm Monday near the Florida Keys, so residents and businesses rushed preparations Tuesday.

