Know anyone on the list? Here are the 2019 Hurricane Names

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The list is out!

21 names have been released by the National Hurricane Center for this hurricane season.

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1 and last through November, but peak season for tropical development that affects the U.S. is generally between mid-August and mid-October.

Hurricane names Florence and Michael retired from rotating name cycle



Atlantic Ocean Hurricane Names for the 2019 Season

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dorian

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

These storm names were last used in 2013, which was a “quiet” hurricane season, with no major hurricanes, Coastal Living reports.

Florence and Michael won’t have another chance to wreak havoc in the Atlantic Basin.

The names of these two storms, which caused extensive fatalities and damage from Florida north to Virginia last year, have been retired by the World Meteorological Organization’s Region IV Hurricane Committee, which includes NOAA’s National Hurricane Center.

Including these two, 88 names have been retired from the Atlantic basin list since 1953, when storms began to be named. The 2005 hurricane season has the most retired names – five – for one season.

