FSU-Boise State game moves to Tallahassee due to Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This weekend's Florida State-Boise State football game has been moved to Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Saturday, but it has been shifted to a noon kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium, the Seminoles' home turf. Fans wishing to attend the game in the state capital can buy them for $10 each.

Curry said officials are working with Visit Jacksonville, the group in charge of promoting the city to tourists, to handle hotel cancellation fees. Tickets will be refunded with details to be released soon.

"This was a difficult decision to make in conjunction with leaders of the universities," Curry said at a news conference held at the Duval County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday.

The mayor said 17,000 of the 45,000 tickets sold for the game were local, meaning there would be nearly 30,000 people visiting Jacksonville when the city could be under evacuation orders.

"This isn't about a weather event happening during a potential game, this is about the ability to move people," Curry said. "This is about having thousands of people here from out of town when we may either be issuing evacuation orders or we may have counties south of us that have issued evacuation orders and are coming up our interstate. It would put too many people's lives at risk. ... It's not about a weather event on Saturday."

The decision was made to relocate the game from what would have been a neutral field to Tallahassee after university officials spoke with Jacksonville officials and Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.

