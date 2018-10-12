Jacksonville man hasn't spoken to dad since Michael hit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Many families are working to get in touch with their loved ones after Michael came ashore, and one man who volunteers with hurricane cleanups is heading to Mexico Beach to see his father.

Rod Reinhardt said he hasn't spoken to his 79-year-old father, John, since Tuesday. He said a response team located his dad Thursday night, but Reinhardt doesn't know his condition. He said John is diabetic and depends on insulin.

"Monday I had talked to him and (I) said, 'Dad, the storm is coming. We don't know how bad. You need to mobilize yourself and get moving,'" Reinhardt said. "He could not have been prepared for what type of storm is coming his way."

On Wednesday, having not received word about his father, Reinhardt and his family members feared the worst.

"I wasn’t sure how far the damage penetrated into the town because he’s a couple miles from the beach," Reinhardt said. "Looking at the damage, you’re just thinking it’s catastrophic."

Volunteering with Michael Lavoie and Helping Hands, Reinhardt is heading down to help people and also find his dad. The group, which offers no-cost help with cleanup efforts, created a hotline that will be open until Nov. 2.

Lavoie said Helping Hands is bringing in about 500 workers to assess the damage.

"There (Mexico Beach) is a war zone," Lavoie said. "You have to be self-sustaining."

Not everyone is able to go to the disaster zones to look for their loved ones. Reinhardt was already a trained volunteer.

If you're trying to locate someone after the storm, you can register online with the American Red Cross.

If you or someone you know needs assistance from Helping Hands, call 1-800-451-1954.

