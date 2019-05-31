Know your flood/evacuation zone

The interactive map from FloridaDisaster.org below is a large file that will take a while to load. It will allow you to zoom in to view your community's flood zone, or you can type in your address and it will take you directly to your neighborhood.

The county-by-county maps listed below -- provided from the counties or by FloridaDisaster.org -- are based upon the most up-to-date regional evacuation studies. If an evacuation is ordered, you will be directed to specific information from county emergency officials.



Duval County has its own Know Your Zone search map. Under "search," click the address bubble and begin typing your address. As you see options show up, highlight your address to allow the map to find your home. Then click "Layers" from the menu across the top and check the "Emergency" box to see your flood zone and evacuation routes. If no colors show up on the map, zoom out to find the closest flood zone to your home.

Georgia residents can visit GeorgiaDFIRM.com to find the flood status of their property.

