Michael leaves thousands of Florida, Georgia customers without power

Hurricane Michael's strong winds and heavy rains left hundreds of thousands of people without power Wednesday as the storm slammed into the Florida Panhandle and barreled into south Georgia.

In north Florida, more than 388,000 homes and businesses were without power at the height of the outages.

As of 11 p.m., PowerOutage.US reported more than 331,000 outages statewide.

In the state's Capitol, downed trees and power lines were significant. More than 100,000 customers were reported to be without power late Wednesday night in Tallahassee.

Farther east in Lake City, Florida Power and Light crews were stationed at the Columbia County Fairgrounds where workers, as well as 300 FPL utility trucks, were on standby to restore outages following Michael.

"We've got more than 3,000 FPL employees and contractors that are coming to staging sights like this one here in Lake City to get the lights back on for our customers," said FPL spokesman Bill Orlove.

Inside the mobile command center at the fairgrounds, FPL employees were using maps to track any outages in the area.

According to FPL, roughly 400 Columbia County customers were without power after Michael made landfall, but it was quickly restored within an hour.

"As the squalls and feeder bands come through, we know that there are going to be more outages," Orlove said. "As long as the wind speeds are going to be below 35 mph sustained, our crews can go out and restore power safely and quickly."

FPL workers will be working to make sure customers' lights stay on, and crews will be staying inside mobile units overnight.

“Our crews are able to sleep here at night, wake up in the morning, get their equipment, get their trucks, get on the road and get the lights back on for our customers," Orlove said. "They’ll be working in 16-hour shifts, but this will be a 24/7 operation and we won’t stop until all of the lights are back on.”

FPL said once all of its customers have electricity back, then its crews will begin providing services to utility companies in the Panhandle.

After Michael ravaged the Panhandle, parts of Georgia become to feel the hurricane's impact.

As of 11 p.m., PowerOutage.US reported more than 180,000 customers of Georgia utilities were without power, with that number expected to grow as the storm continued to move across the state.

