Amateur radio field day set for Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - If you have ever wanted to learn how to become an amateur radio operator to help communities during emergencies such as hurricanes and in other ways, you can learn from the experts in Orange Park on Saturday and Sunday.

An amateur radio field day is being held at Orange Park High School. The sessions are aimed at educating people about what amateur radio is and how the network can support communities when other forms of communication are not operating.

Classes will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Orange Park High School on Kingsley Avenue. The schedule is listed below.

Saturday, June 23

• 9 a.m. - Begin setup of antennas and radio equipment.

• 1 p.m. - Final testing of all radio equipment.

• 1 p.m. - "Intro to Amateur Radio: class

• 2 p.m - Official Radio operations begin

• 2:30 p.m. "Intro to Amateur Radio" class.

• 4:p.m. - "Intro to Amateur Radio" class

• 6:p.m - "Intro to Amateur Radio" class

• 7:30 p.m. "Intro to Amateur Radio" class



Sunday, June 24

• 8 a.m. - "Intro to Amateur Radio: class

• 9:30 a.m. - "Intro to Amateur Radio: class

• 11 a.m. - "Intro to Amateur Radio: class

• 2 p.m. - Official Radio operations End



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.