TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Tallahassee is almost back to normal after Hurricane Michael knocked out power to more than 90 percent of the city and took down thousands of trees.

As Jake Stofan explains, the city will now shift rolls to become a hub for recovery efforts in the rest of the Panhandle and likely a voting place for displaced hurricane victims.

