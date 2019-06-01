Thunderstorms strengthen near Yucatan Peninsula on first day of hurricane season

A broad area of low pressure located over the southern Bay of Campeche is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to National Hurricane Center forecasters.

The low is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward across the southern Bay of Campeche toward the east coast of Mexico during the next few days. If the system remains over water, a tropical depression could form before it moves inland early next week.

Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and southeastern Mexico duringthe next few days.

One named cyclone, Andrea, already formed this year in May. The next named storm that forms this season will be Barry.

Today marks the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, which will run until November 30. Long-term averages for the number of named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes are 12, 6, and 3, respectively.



