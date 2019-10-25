Tropical Depression 17 forms over Gulf of Mexico

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A tropical depression traveling in the Gulf of Mexico could become a tropical storm, though the system is expected to weaken Friday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center of what is known as Tropical Depression 17 is located about 320 miles south-southwest of Lake Charles, Lousiana. It's packing 35-mph sustained winds and is moving north at a pace of 16 mph, but its path is expected to shift north-northeast beginning Friday afternoon through Saturday.

After moving across the northwestern Gulf, the system is predicted to move over the northern Gulf coast either Friday evening or Saturday morning. While it could strengthen into a tropical storm Friday afternoon, it's anticipated to merge with a cold front and become a post-tropical low later on.

The cold front will be followed by gale-force winds over western parts of the gulf through Saturday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.