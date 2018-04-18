Hurricanes moving slower in just about every ocean across the planet

Hurricanes like Harvey are slowing down across the planet resulting in heavier rain.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla - Fascinating results show how tropical cyclones are slowing down with huge implications for future flooding.

A study presented for the first time by James Kossin of NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information shows how slower storms have resulted in heavier rain.

Hurricane Harvey dumped record rain in Texas and highlights why speed matters in tropical systems that slow to a crawl.

Just a 10% slowdown doubles local rain impacts and this could make flooding catastrophic since storms typically slow 20% over land.

Even though Harvey occurred after this latest research, Dr. Kossin says Harvey is in line with the studies trend during a presentation at the 33rd Annual AMS Hurricane Conference.

Over the 67 years in which study looked at storms, there was a clear slowing trend.

It coincides with the planet warming nearly 1 degree and supports growing evidence a warming planet triggered the slowdown.

Global warming is weakening the planets atmospheric circulation pattern which is the mechanism that steers storms across oceans.

The pattern is also modifying hurricanes rain distribution. Observations show the heaviest rain no longer typically focuses around the eyewall but is spread across the storm structure.

Slower storms have turned up in every ocean basin except the North Indian Ocean. The greatest decrease in storm speed is 30% north of Australia.

The implications for future tropical rainfall are huge. Dr. Kossin calculates for nearly each degree Fahrenheit the planet warms, rain becomes 20% heavier.

As hurricanes get wetter and the overall tracks migrate poleward, hurricane flood exposure could increase to areas outside of hurricane prone regions.



