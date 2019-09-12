Increasing chances for Humberto this weekend

Tropical model differences continue. The differences would mean either a very soggy weekend or less wind with more of a coastal impact.

The GFS wants to cross the peninsula while remaining weak, but wet. This could bring local flooding under tropical rainfall.

And then there is the Euro. This model would bring beach erosion and coastal county rainfall.

Satellite images indicate that the area of disturbed weather over the central and southeastern Bahamas is gradually becoming better organized while surface pressures are falling in the area. Conditions are becoming favorable for a tropical depression or a​​​​​​​ tropical storm to form within the next day or so as the system moves ​​​​​​​toward the northwest through the northwestern Bahamas and toward the Florida Peninsula at 5 to 10 mph. If this development trend ​​​​​​​continues Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories will likely be initiated later today. This disturbance will bring heavy rainfall​​​​​​​ and gusty winds across portions of the Bahamas through Friday,​​​​​​​ especially in portions of the northwestern Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is​​​​​​​ scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary. Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent. Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

