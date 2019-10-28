Isolated showers this evening, with wetter weather on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the unusually warm mid 80s. Tonight we have a chance for a few evening showers to fire up along a front lifting through our area, the best chance to see a shower will be in our southern, coastal counties this evening.

Tuesday starts out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. We may see some patchy fog to start the day off as well. Despite the clouds, expect warmer than normal temperatures again, topping out in the mid 80s. Tuesday also contains the best chance for showers we see this week, we expect a few stray showers during the morning hours, with more widespread and significant showers during the afternoon hours. Winds will be light, out of the east around 7 mph.

Wednesday starts out mostly cloudy, in the low 70s. Expect temperatures to warm into the mid 80s, with 40% chances for you to see scattered showers.

Thursday we celebrate Halloween with record-challenging afternoon heat, soaring into the upper 80s. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower. For Trick or Treating, expect to be around 80° at sunset, then dropping down through the 70s as the kids collect candy.

Friday morning starts out with a slight hint of cool weather, getting into the upper 60s around sunrise. We will see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, topping out in the upper 70s with a 20% chance for isolated showers.

Saturday kicks off the weekend weather that you have been craving; crisp, cool, and sunny. we wake up in the upper 50s and warm up into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

If you had to choose one day this week you wanted to be longer than the rest, Sunday would be the day. Which is handy, because Sunday we set our clocks back one hour and gain an extra hour of sleep, pumpkin spiced fall fun, or whatever floats your boat. We start out in the low 50s and warm up into the cool low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

