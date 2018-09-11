Jacksonville continues to watch Florence and more I-95 storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Major Hurricane Florence continues to track west-northwesterly, as we in Jacksonville will see another steamy day with more afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Most of our afternoon and evening storms will be along and just west of I-95.

The past week we have seen our feel-like afternoon highs reach to nearly 100°. Well grab some air conditioning, as we see Florence pound into North and South Carolina, a hot steamy dome of tropical high pressure is about to turn the heat on high on Jacksonville.

Today through Thursday morning, sunrise low temperatures will be muggy, starting off each morning around 73°. Sunny skies will kick-off most mornings, allowing us to heat up our afternoons. Each days high temperatures will gradually increase into the mid-90s. Add in the humidity (after all it's not just the heat, it's the humidity too) and our feel-like highs will be 100-105°.

Tuesday forecast

The expected hot days ahead will likely represent the last of summer's intense heat. Basically, we may not feel heat like what we are expecting late this week until next Spring/Summer!

Rain chance also go down as Florence nears the coast. We will not see bad weather from Florence as she will remain some distance away from Jacksonville. Instead, sunny, hazy and hot conditions will dominate our weather late this week.

The weekend outlook, including for the Jags game is still... cloudy. Yes, there maybe some clouds, but depending on Florence's structure, we could see a band of heavy rains and storms swing into the area just in time for the football game on Sunday. More on this later this week.

Beach and Boating: A moderate risk of rip currents today as the onshore flow continues. The risk of larger and widespread rip currents will build through Thursday as Florence will have maximum impact along our beaches. The biggest threat will be rip currents and large surf.

GFS Surf forecast

10-Day Forecast for Jacksonville

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 73° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 77° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 80° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 86° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of T-showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:37 pm

