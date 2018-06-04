Duval near top in heat related hospital visits

Duval and Miami-Dade counties had the highest heat related hospitalizations in the state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Get ready the heat is here and this could bring more people into hospitals for heat related illnesses.

Duval county had the second highest heat-related hospitalizations during summer months according to the Florida Environmental Public Health Tracking Network.

93 people sought medical assistance for heat cramps, heat exhaustion or heat stroke which was the states highest except for Miami-Dade counties 95 hospitalizations.

Heat exhaustion typically turns into heat stroke which is the most severe form of heat related injury and can result in death.

It's important to take it easy outdoors with 90° anticipated daily over the next two weeks in Jacksonville.

June has been at or above 90° every day so far, which surely should make it hotter than last year when the month had only 10 days.

With the exception of 2017, more than half of June months have reached into the 90s the past 5 years.

Inland north Florida is exceptionally prone to dangerous heat levels in June, July, and August away from the moderating influence of the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean.

Florida State University Annual mean number of days with a maximum temperature greater than or equal to 95°F.

When the Heat Index reads a value over 105° it can be dangerous.

