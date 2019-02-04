Jacksonville to enjoy some super February weather this week

Jacksonville, FL - Polar vortex is out and so... Bring on the Great Meltdown for those up north and for Jacksonville, some very Spring-like weather this work week. Yes, that means afternoon temperatures will reach well into the 70s.

This past weekend sure had its share of clouds/fog/chilly and damp conditions and we even start off this morning that way, but not any more! Winds will slowly become more and more Southerly bringing in warmer and drier air.

Sunrise dense fog will be an issue and it's possible that by the end of the week we will see some very dense coastal sea fog develop during the afternoon and evening hours. But this is about all the bad news I have to say about what will be a period of very delightful weather pattern. Not just nice for February, but nice for anytime of the year.

Very pleasant (yet cool) evening.

Cooler along the coast (all week long.)

Tuesday through Friday will see morning temperatures start off in the 50s and each afternoon see afternoon temperatures in the 70s, to near 80 (plus) in the inland locations. All of these nice conditions will be under generally partly to mostly sunny skies. Nice!

At the moment it does not appear the good news will sweep all the way through the weekend where we will once again see chillier, cloudy and maybe wet conditions develop.. If you have weekend plans, including if you will be participating or cheering on someone for the Donna Marathon will need to understand, it will become chilly again. This is a good thing for the runners.

Quick Forecast:

8 p.m. - 59° Partly cloudy, 0% Chance of showers

10 p.m. - 57° Patchy Fog, 0% Chance of showers

6 a.m.- 52° Partly sunny, 0% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 54° Partly sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 58° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 66° Partly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 6:05 p.m.



Next 10-Days

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.