Jacksonville wakes up to something different: Sunshine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Welcome to the weekend and say "good morning" to some beautiful sunshine! But not until we get through a few pre-sunrise showers, these will be non-flooding rains. Although rainfall amounts were impressive over the past 24 hours, they also took ALL DAY to accumulate.

Friday rainfall was much heavier just south and west of Jacksonville.

Yet, that mess is moving out and sunshine (and still a few lingering showers) will push into Georgia and then off the coast. Sunshine will slowly become more and more abundant throughout the afternoon.

This will lead to milder temperatures.

Actually today could easily be the mildest day we may see going into Christmas. Today's high will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will start off chilly, chilly for the final jaguar tailgate of 2018.

Game Day looking pretty nice, although there will be some clouds and this will add to a slight chill during the game. Expected highs will be in the 60s.

Game Day looks a little chilly, but DRY!

Next week... "Oh hum."

Very December pattern with partly cloudy skies and cool, but not cold temperatures each day. No freezes are anticipated and the next chance of significant rains won't be until Thursday.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 60° Partly Cloudy, 35% chance of showers

8 am. - 63° Partly Sunny, 30% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 67° Partly Cloudy, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 69° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:15 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.

Loving the next 10 days... Why? No major storms systems to track, just in time for the holidays.

