Jacksonville will again deal with showers and storms especially this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A non-tropical area of low pressure west of Jacksonville (over the Gulf of Mexico) continues to pull northward widespread showers and storms across Florida and southeast Georgia. The low has not shown any signs of organization in the last 24 hours, but will still offer appreciable rainfall with the possibility of local flooding. Further formation chances remain low with a 10 percent chance in the next two days, 10 percent in the next 5 days of becoming tropical.

Whether the system gets stronger or not does not change our weather forecast, we will see significant chances for rain each day this week as a result of the tropical moisture drawn across our peninsula by the low.





10-Day Forecast

Wednesday we will wake up to the potential for patchy fog. Expect mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs climbing into the mid 80s. The chances for rain peak after 2p.m. Expect southeasterly winds between 10-15 mph. We may see between a .25" and .50" of rainfall from Wednesday's rain.

Thursday will also be mostly cloudy with good chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.

Friday looks cloudy and wet as well, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Our wet weather pattern continues through the weekend, with 50-60% chances for showers and storms and mostly cloudy skies.

10-Day Forecast

Hourly Forecast:

High 86°

6 a.m. 67° - 30%

8 a.m. 69° - 35%

10 a.m. 75° - 40%

12 p.m. 82° - 50%

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:13 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.