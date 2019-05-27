Jacksonville's 100° today is just the beginning

We are feeling the worst of summer heat yet the season hasn't arrived. Summer starts June 21.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Get ready for a week of blazing summer-like heat with record temperatures.

Jacksonville will likely get in on making hot history after several nearby cities broke high-temperature records over the weekend.

Jacksonville had its hottest previous May 27, reaching 98° in 1989, but we could break that record with the forecast for Monday pointing to 100°.

The all-time earliest 100° high for Jacksonville in May dates back to May 13, 1967, and the latest May date to break the century mark was September 4, 1944.

We are in the midst of a long-lasting heat wave that shows no signs of abating across the southeastern United States.

Over four dozen records were set Sunday from North Carolina to southwest Florida including St. Simons Island and Alma, Georgia, and Gainesville, Florida

Sunday's high reached 100° in Gainesville, marking the sixth time during May temperatures reached 100 degrees.

There have been 67 days at which temperatures reach at or above 100 degrees in Jacksonville since 1938.

Both Monday and Tuesday could see another record as temperatures once more climb to 100° while the remainder of the week could challenge records each day.

Jacksonville has not yet come close to breaking 18 consecutive days when temperatures reached 95 or above like in August of 1948, but the area could rival 2016’s 11-day streak hitting +95°.

Temperatures should trend very slightly downwards Friday and Saturday but remain in the low to mid-90s.

Get ready for a long hot summer and remember the season hasn't even started. That fun begins with the solstice on June 21.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.