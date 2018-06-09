Jacksonville's weekend weather will be dominated by afternoon I-95 storms

GFS, seen here, still strongly hinting at a developing Beryl next week. The EURO?!? Still say's no way...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, topping out in the upper 80s. Storms will "pop" along I-95, especially after 2p.m. and into the evening hours. We have a small chance for hail and severe thunderstorms. Otherwise we will see some heavy rainfall totals from the slow forward motion of the storms.

Mid-afternoon I-95 storms expected

Sunday is the drier day of the weekend, but there will still be afternoon storms, just fewer of them and not as widespread. We start out partly cloudy and warm into the low 90s. Expect 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2-6p.m.

Monday starts out partly cloudy and warms up quickly into the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The rest of the week looks pretty similar, with a slightly drier afternoon on Wednesday and a slightly wetter afternoon on Friday.

10-day forecast, drying out next week!

Tropics: The model, GFS, that showed the development of Alberto is indicating "Beryl" forming in the Gulf of Mexico late next week. The EURO say's no...

GFS, seen here, still strongly hinting at a developing Beryl next week. The EURO?!? Still say's no way...

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. - 70° Sunny start, 10%

8 a.m. - 73° Sunny, 10%

10 a.m. - 79° Sunny, 10%

12 p.m. - 83° Partly sunny 20%

Sunrise 6:24 am

Sunset 8:26 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.