Late night storms are classic in early to mid August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A cluster of thunderstorms that were in central Georgia hours ago (and weren't that strong) have been intensifying as they moved southeastward towards Waycross. These storms are across much of Camden and Glynn counties. Although they are weakening they may move into Nassau County around midnight tonight and into Duval around 1 a.m.

August is known for later in the evening storms, especially in the first two weeks of the month. By the end of the month of August the storms tend to have less and less lightning, but heavier and steadier rains.

Wednesday, we should again have the threat of afternoon thundersgowers but also, later in the evening, thunderstorms. Make sure you take your umbrella with you as there will be a number of mid-afternoon thundershowers.

Wednesday's high will creep up into the mid-90s but this will be just the kick-off to toastier temperatures both Thursday and Friday. Those two days afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the low 100s (101-104°F.)

Thursday and Friday will also deal with drier but not dry afternoons as there will still be a handful of afternoon storms.

It won't be until this weekend when the thunderstorms come back and when they do so they will be widespread, especially on Sunday afternoon and evening.

