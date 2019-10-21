Longer 2020 hurricane supplies tax holiday up for vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla - Hurricane supplies tax holiday next season may be extended for a longer period if Florida lawmakers come to agreement.

A bill SB 524. filed by Sarasota Senator Joe Gruters would cut sales tax on disaster supplies from May 29 through June 15, 2020.

The legislation, would still need to pass the bill that does not give a break on school supplies tax.

While it would not be tied into a school supplies tax break like the previous season, the disaster sales tax holiday would be more than twice as long as 2019.

Most disaster supplies are included in the tax break but items must fall under certain price thresholds.

A portable self-powered light source selling for $20 or 20 less.

A portable self-powered radio, two-way radio, or 22 weather-band radio selling for $50 or less.

A tarpaulin or other flexible waterproof sheeting 24 selling for $50 or less.

An item normally sold as, or generally advertised as, a 26 ground anchor system or tie-down kit selling for $50 or less.

A gas or diesel fuel tank selling for $25 or less.

A package of AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 29 or 9-volt batteries, excluding automobile and boat batteries,

Cooler selling for $30 or 32 less.

A portable generator used to provide light or communications or preserve food in the event of a power outage selling for $750 or less.

Reusable ice under $10 or less.

Impact-resistant windows, when sold in units of 20 or fewer and impact-resistant doors, when sold in units less than 10.



