Mini-Mini Nor'easter s-l-o-w-l-y fades into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The mini-mini nor'easter that impacted the Jags game, will only s-l-o-w-l-y fade through the day Friday. Starting off cool and breezy. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s north of Jacksonville and still with a few coastal rain showers along the coast from Jacksonville Beach southward. Sunrise temperatures south of Jacksonville will start off in the 70s.

Under partly cloudy skies we will top out in the mid 80s. Expect the winds to be out of the east between 15-20 mph with occasional gusts around 25 mph. We will see a few showers pushed onshore by the winds, making for 40% chances for rain. Rip currents and Coastal Flooding during times of high tide will continue to be an issue. Beach tides will be around 2pm and Intracoastal areas will see high tides around 3pm.

Saturday will start off with more coastal clouds and an isolated sprinkle or shower, but from there the weekend looks lovely! Expect mostly sunny skies, onshore winds out of the east between 12-17 mph, and slightly cooler temperatures. We will wake up in the mid to upper 60s and warm up into the mid 80s.

The Gaughan Gauge will be "10" Sunday-Tuesday.

Monday, is the first day of Fall, perfect timing.

10-Day forecast. Loving the weather Sunday-Monday-Tuesday

