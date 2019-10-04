Moon's terminator to shine bright Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Saturday is International Observe the Moon Night and the occasion is marked not for the size or brightness but rather celebrate lunar science, exploration, celestial observation, and our cultural and personal connections to the Moon.

On October 5, the Moon will be around first quarter – a great phase for evening observing because the Moon's terminator (the line between night and day) where shadows are the longest, offers better details compared to full Moon.

You can participate by learning from Northeast Florida Astronomical Society [NEFAS] astronomers at Hanna Park, 500 Wonderwood Dr, Jacksonville NO LATER THAN 7:00 PM when the gate entrance is closed for the evening.

The only fee is $5 to get into the park.

Find NEFAS in Parking Lot #8. Limit your use of vehicle headlights whenever possible during stargazing hours. Bring red lights if you have them.

All NEFAS volunteers bring their personal stargazing equipment and will instruct guests how to look at the sky objects safely without damage. Adults may need to assist children.

If you are considering purchasing a telescope this is an opportunity to examine several different types and sizes of telescope – ask lots of questions!

If you are having trouble with your own telescope, bring it along and one of our Telescope Doctors will take a look at it.

Channel 4 Meteorologists expect increasing clouds breeze and some showers Saturday night but NEFAS members WILL BE AVAILABLE regardless of inclement weather.



