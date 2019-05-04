NAS Jacksonville weather as the Miami Air crash occurred

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Overall weather conditions were such that a heavy thunderstorm had been taking place at NAS Jacksonville since 8:50 p.m.
The original storm cell rapidly developed. This is unusual for this time of day and this time of year. The cell developed near Cecil Commerce Center and then expanded rapidly eastward towards NAS Jacksonville and then eastward to the Southside of Jacksonville. Lightning rapidly developed, mainly cloud to cloud at first but then as the storm reached the St Johns River (NAS Jacksonville) the lightning became more cloud to ground. This began around 8:55 p.m. near I-295, about 7 miles west of NAS Jacksonville.
By 9:40 p.m. (the estimated time of the crash landing) heavy rains had been occurring at NAS Jacksonville for about 45 minutes and about 1" of rain had fallen.
Looking at the various weather radar images, heavy rains (low visibilities) and lightning and not wind shear were dominate weather conditions.
Keep in mind, this is just a first look at the conditions.
